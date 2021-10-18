Click to share this via email

“Aquaman” fans can rest easy knowing that Dolph Lundgren will reprise his role for the sequel.

Lundgren, who plays the king of underwater kingdom Xebel, King Nereus, showed off his red hair on Instagram teasing his return.

“Hanging out in my trailer on Aquaman 2. Great script, great director, terrific cast and a fantastic crew. Really enjoying it,” he wrote.

King Nereus is also the father of Amber Heard’s character, Mera.

During DCFanDome earlier this month, Jason Momoa and director James Wan were on hand to discuss the upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

“I have so much invested into it. I love this character. I love what it represents,” said Momoa, as reported by TheWrap.

Wan also discussed the return of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. “Black Manta is still seeking his vengeance to try to kill Aquaman. That’s going to be something that’s exciting for the audience,” said Wan. “It’s a globetrotting story. We visit so many different worlds. This movie isn’t afraid to embrace its fantasy.”

“Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom” hits theatres on Dec. 16, 2022.