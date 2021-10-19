It was “Grease” Night on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars”, but there wasn’t exactly the happy ending many expected. After a well-danced night of exciting performances, fans had to bid farewell to one of the season’s expected frontrunners.

Spice Girls star Melanie C and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, were sent home in one of the most surprising and difficult eliminations in recent “DWTS” memory.

ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with the pair after the show, and Melanie C was still feeling choked up after the truly unexpected turn of events.

“Look, somebody’s got to go, you know? Everybody worked so hard and every week, everyone produces great dances,” she shared. “[But] I am absolutely gutted. I am gutted to go.

“It’s been hard, but I wanted to be around longer,” she added. “But everything happens for a reason. Let’s see what the future holds.”

The pair ended up in the bottom two at the end of the episode on Monday, alongside Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy. Seeing Melanie C and Jade in the bottom two was a real shock — especially after both performed excellently, delivering an impressive quickstep and foxtrot, respectively.

Melanie C, Gleb Savchenko on “DWTS”. ABC/Christopher Willard

After the judges’ were split on who should go home, head judge Len Goodman cast his deciding vote for Jade, sending Melanie C packing.

Savchenko was stunned by how things played out, considering how well they’d done and the feedback they’d been hearing from fans and viewers.

“I was already thinking, ‘We’re going all the way to the end!'” he admitted to ET. “I’m dancing with Melanie C from Spice Girls, how much more could you want than to have a partner like that?”

Savchenko said that, while he feels he’s “made a friend for life” with Melanie C, they both “wanted to stay in the competition.”

For their number, the pair performed a quickstep set to the iconic “Grease” tune “You’re the One That I Want”.

The pair earned four 9s for a total of 36 out of 40, which was highest score of the entire season, and Goodman even said it was their pair’s best performance that they’d delivered thus far. However, it wasn’t enough to keep them off the chopping block.

Apart from the shocking elimination, Monday’s “DWTS” also saw JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson earn the season’s first perfect store, snagging four 10s for a total of 40 out of 40.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

