Coldplay were joined by Selena Gomez for the first performance of their song “Let Somebody Go” on Monday’s “Late Late Show”.

Chris Martin and Gomez belted out the lyrics to the new track, which is taken off the band’s latest album Music of the Spheres, on a dimly-lit stage.

Cant wait for you all to see @coldplay and @selenagomez perform "Let Somebody Go" on tonight's #LateLateShow. Be there at 12:37am on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/8q0e9tcNUQ — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) October 18, 2021

The breakup song was co-written by Martin’s 17-year-old daughter Apple, with lyrics including, “You gave everything this golden glow/Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know/That it hurts like so, to let somebody go.”

Apple also provided the countdown intro on the song “Higher Power”, as well as joining the children of guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion to provide vocals for the chorus on the interlude track “Music of the Spheres II”.

Meanwhile, Martin’s 15-year-old son Moses joined his father to sing the chorus on the ’80s-inspired synth-pop track “Humankind”.