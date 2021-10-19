Click to share this via email

Jason Momoa is no stranger to suffering for his art.

On Tuesday, the “Dune” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host brings up his injuries while shooting “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, including a scratched cornea.

“I’m getting old, is what’s happening,” Momoa, 42, says. “I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up.

“But it’s going to be a great movie, you’re gonna love it.”

DeGeneres tells him, “That’s a rough job you’ve got there. Every movie you’re on, you’re hurting yourself.”

Laughing, Momoa tells her, “I just kinda give it. I love my job and I get a little too excited. The age thing. I’m an aging superhero now.”

The actor also talks about meeting Billie Eilish with his family at the premiere of “No Time to Die” recently.

“When we saw her, we just lost it,” he says. “We all geeked out.”