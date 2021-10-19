Angelina Jolie’s daughter is taking after her mom, literally.
On Monday night Jolie attended the L.A. premiere of Marvel’s “Eternals” with her kids, including Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who made a statement with her dress.
Keen observers noticed that the 16-year-old’s Elie Saab dress was the same one her mother wore to the Oscars in 2014.
At the time, Jolie was attending the awards with now-ex-husband Brad Pitt, who that night won Best Picture for producing “12 Years a Slave”. Jolie also received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award that year.
Also stepping out on the “Eternals” red carpet with their mom were 20-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.