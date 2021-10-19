Click to share this via email

Angelina Jolie’s daughter is taking after her mom, literally.

On Monday night Jolie attended the L.A. premiere of Marvel’s “Eternals” with her kids, including Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who made a statement with her dress.

Keen observers noticed that the 16-year-old’s Elie Saab dress was the same one her mother wore to the Oscars in 2014.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie Pitt — Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

At the time, Jolie was attending the awards with now-ex-husband Brad Pitt, who that night won Best Picture for producing “12 Years a Slave”. Jolie also received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award that year.

Also stepping out on the “Eternals” red carpet with their mom were 20-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.