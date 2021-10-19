Click to share this via email

It was Team Legend’s Jack Rogan and Sabrina Dias’s turn to battle it out on “The Voice” Monday.

The pair belted out Taylor Swift’s “cardigan”, from her 2020 lockdown album Folklore.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, and Legend had nothing but great things to say about the performance.

Clarkson praised the duo for their storytelling, gushing: “Sabrina, you might be one of my favourite humans I’ve ever encountered. You’re really something special,” and comparing the singer to Pink.

The coaches all complimented Rogan on his tone, with Shelton adding that Dias’s voice is “explosive.”

Legend said of Rogan, “This is the beginning of his singing. And you delivered. It was so well done.”

He ended up going with Dias, though, telling the camera: “I love her vibe, it’s so infectious and connects so well.”