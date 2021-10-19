Ariana Grande had a tough call to make on Monday’s episode of “The Voice”.

Grande matched up her singers Raquel Trinidad, 23, and Hailey Mia, 13, for a live performance of Rose Royce’s “Car Wash” on Monday’s Battle Rounds. Both hopefuls nailed it, putting Grande in a predicament.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Is ‘Emotionally Distraught’ Over The Battle Rounds

“I am just emotionally very distraught because I love my team so much,” Grande told her fellow coaches, via USA Today. “It’s going to be very hard for me… I’m going to quit.”

Ultimately, the two-time Grammy-winning songstress sided with Trinidad because “she did so beautifully today and I feel like I’m the right coach for her.”

But it was not the end of the road for 13-year-old Mia. “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson used her steal to acquire the young talent’s services.

RELATED: Wendy Moten And Manny Keith Leave ‘The Voice’ Coaches Speechless

“I did not plan on using my steal here,” Clarkson confessed. “There is something that’s super kind of magical about the fact that you are 13 and just did that.”

“I’m so thankful,” Grande chimed in. “I feel like Kelly will do such a beautiful job taking her to the next step.”