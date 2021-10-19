The new trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos”, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, is here.

The teaser shows Kidman in character as Lucille Ball during a production week on the set of “I Love Lucy”.

Kidman’s voiceover explains how she’s doing the show so she and her husband Desi Arnaz played by Bardem, can be together.

In the trailer that gives viewers a quick glimpse of the couple’s crazy life, she adds, “I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing.”

Kidman also recreates Ball’s famous grape-stomping scene towards the end of the clip.

“Being the Ricardos”. Credit: Prime Video Canada

Sorkin tells Entertainment Weekly of why he chose Kidman, Bardem, as well as Nina Arianda and J.K. Simmons for the roles: “That’s easy: When Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons, and Nina Arianda say they want to do a movie, your casting search is over.”

The trailer comes after Kidman spoke about the biopic with Chris Rock for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” conversation.

Insisting the flick will not be an “I Love Lucy” remake, Kidman shared, “The strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we’re remaking the ‘I Love Lucy’ show, and it’s so not that.

“It’s about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage. It’s very deep, actually.”

Lucie Arnaz recently shared an update on the film after seeing it, insisting Sorkin captured the lives of her parents incredibly well. See what else she had to say in the clip below.

The film will be released in theatres Dec. 10, before launching on Prime Video Canada on Dec. 21.