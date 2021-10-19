Trailblazer Emma Watkins will Wiggle no more.

Yellow Wiggle Watkins, the first female performer in Wiggles history, is hanging up her suit for good. The 32-year-old actress, dancer, and singer explained her rationale in a video on Instagram.

“Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life,” Watkins said, per Billboard. “For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn’t realize I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour.

“I’m really looking forward to devoting more time and energy to focus on completing my PhD, which incorporates my ongoing passion for sign language, dance and film editing, and to having more time to work with the deaf community.”

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, the group’s last remaining original member, shared his appreciation for Watkins and her eight-year run with the Wiggles.

“We’ve had an amazing time with Emma over this period and while we’re sad to see her go,” Field said with a big smile, “we know she has many other passions she’d like to pursue.”

Tsehay Hawkins, 15, has been chosen as Watkins’ replacement. The Latin dancer is the youngest Wiggle in history.