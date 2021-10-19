Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Celine Dion back onstage.

On Tuesday, the singer shared the sad news that she is delaying her new Las Vegas show at the Resorts World Theatre due to medical reasons.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” said Dion. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.”

“My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can,” she added.

According to a press release, “Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show.”

The performances, which had been scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 20, will instead go ahead from Jan. 19 to Feb. 5, 2021.