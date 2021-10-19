Kane Brown’s daughter knows how to groove.
Brown, 27, and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown, 29, have quite the little dancer on their hands. The “Be Like That” singer shared a video of his daughter Kingsley Rose, 23 months, bopping onstage.
The video was captured during preparation for Brown’s Dallas concert on Sunday as part of his “Blessed & Free” tour.
“Dallas, I hope y’all are ready tonight because Kingsley Rose is,” Brown captioned the Instagram video.
Katelyn Jae chimed in, “She’s too cool for us, babe.”
Brown proposed to Katelyn on Easter Sunday in 2017. They announced their engagement during a concert in Philadelphia later that April. They tied the knot at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tennessee, on Oct. 12, 2018. They welcomed their daughter on Oct. 29, 2019.