Beyoncé and Jay-Z look loved-up in the latest Tiffany & Co. “About Love” campaign film.

The brand just debuted the “Date Night” bonus clip to its “About Love” campaign, starring the powerhouse couple with a special guest appearance by their daughter Blue Ivy.

The video follows the Carters’ night out, which involves driving around, eating pizza, and drinking champagne.

Set in New York City, “Date Night” is inspired by an iconic scene from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and begins with Bey riding through Manhattan in the backseat of a Rolls-Royce.

In the video — set to the tune of Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and Bert Kaempfert’s “Three O’ Clock In The Morning” — Beyoncé plays a game of “he loves me, he loves me not” with a yellow daisy while sitting alongside her other half.

Blue Ivy then clambers into the car towards the end of the video, with the trio laughing and joking.

During their night out, the Carters wear an assortment of incredible Jean Schlumberger pieces. Jay-Z dons the legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, while Beyoncé also wears Schlumberger designs, including an Ailsa diamond ring of over 10 carats as well as a pair of Ribbon Fan earrings featuring diamonds of over six total carats.

Jean Schlumberger was best known for dressing high society’s elite in the 1960s and ’70s, “making it only appropriate that his unmistakable designs live out his legacy on two of today’s greatest creative forces,” a press release writes.