The Marvel franchise is going in a new direction.

In a new interview with Deadline, “Eternals” director Chloé Zhao talked about casting former One Direction singer Harry Styles in a surprise role as Eros, brother of MCU villain Thanos.

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” Zhao. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll [voiced by Patton Oswald in ‘Eternals’] and Eros to Kevin awhile back and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

Zhao continued, “And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since ‘Dunkirk’, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

Last month, following the world premiere of “Eternals” in Los Angeles, Variety writer Matt Donnelly broke the news Twitter that Harry Styles is featured in the film as Eros, brother of Thanos.

Marvel had not confirmed the report at the time, but news of Styles joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe spread quickly online.

The former One Direction member was not in attendance at the premiere of the new film, which was directed by Oscar winner Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and more.

In the comic books, Eros, who doubles as the hero Starfox, is a human-like being, as opposed to his giant, purple, villainous brother Thanos, who served as the MCU’s Big Bad through “Avengers: Endgame”.

On Twitter, many were excited to learn of Styles’ reported casting in “Eternals”.

Others, though, took to Twitter to complain about the film’s biggest reveal being ruined for them.