The Marvel franchise might be going in a new direction.

On Monday night, following the world premiere of “Eternals” in Los Angeles, Variety writer Matt Donnelly shared on Twitter that Harry Styles is featured in the film as Eros, brother of Thanos.

As yet, Marvel has not confirmed the report nor have other attendees from the premiere, but news of Styles joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe spread quickly online.

The former One Direction member was not in attendance at the premiere of the new film, which was directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and more.

In the comic books, Eros, who doubles as the hero Starfox, is a human-like being, as opposed to his giant, purple, villainous brother Thanos, who served as the MCU’s Big Bad through “Avengers: Endgame”.

On Twitter, many were excited to learn of Styles’ reported casting in “Eternals”.

Others, though, took to Twitter to complain about the film’s biggest reveal being ruined for them.