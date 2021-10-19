Taraji P. Henson is feeling good in her body and in the music studio.

Henson, 51, is currently working on her debut EP — something the “Empire” actress has always wanted to pursue. NBC’s “Annie Live!” star dishes on her feel-good music project while gracing the Nov. 2021 cover of Women’s Health.

Taraji P. Henson — Photo: Marcus Smith for Women’s Health

“I’ve been singing. It just came out of me!” Henson exclaims.

Henson also reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic pushed her to focus more on working out to boost her physical and mental health.

“I realized I had to do everything I could to feel good, or that depression thing was going to get the best of me,” she explains. “When I get those endorphins going, I’m like a whole different girl.

Taraji P. Henson — Photo: Marcus Smith for Women’s Health

“The older you get, the harder it is to get in shape. I didn’t want to be climbing out of a hole,” Henson adds. “I want people to know that it’s never too late for anything. You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams.”

The Nov. 2021 issue of Women’s Health hits newsstands nationwide on October 26.