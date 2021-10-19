Taking over a country is a complicated game.

On Tuesday, Prime Video Canada debuted the trailer for season 2 of “The Great”, starring Elle Fanning as Russia’s Catherine the Great.

Photo: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

The second season of the comedic historical drama finds Catherine at her coronation, choosing the title “The Great” and then setting out to, in her words, “remake Russia.”

Photo: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

But things get trickier for Catherine when her mother, played by Gillian Armstrong, shows up to offer a little too much advice on her daughter’s coup against husband Peter, played by Nicholas Hoult.

Photo: Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

Meanwhile, the ruler is also dealing with her pregnancy and the threat posed if she doesn’t prove her worthiness to lead the empire.

The series also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

“The Great” premieres Nov. 19.