Tefi Pessoa is laughing off her red carpet wardrobe malfunction.

In a now-viral TikTok video shared after her time at the U.K. premiere of “Dune”, the YouTuber admitted she accidentally wore her dress incorrectly.

The dress, which was designed by Silvia Astore, had a hole in the bottom of the gown that was supposed to wrap around her leg, but Pessoa didn’t utilize it properly.

“I have wonderful news,” Pessoa captioned a post on Instagram, explaining the mishap. “I am now learning my leg was supposed to go through the hole. LMAO WHY?”

She continued, “I was like ‘Wow Que futuristic.’ 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 THANK U @anniesibiza for the dress, pls forgive me.”

Tefi Pessoa. Photo: Shutterstock

“Guys I’m freaking out,” Pessoa later said in her TikTok video. “Thank you so much for the support but I’m freaking out because I learned that my leg was supposed to go through that stupid freaking hole.”

After sharing a few snaps from the red carpet, Pessoa added once again, “My leg was supposed to go through the freaking hole.”

“Why can’t I dress myself?” she jokingly asked. “I’m an adult.”

Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet and other members of the “Dune” cast were also at the premiere.

“Dune” hits big screens on Oct. 22.