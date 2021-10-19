“Succession” star Alan Ruck is opening up about his near-death experience.

Ruck talked about contracting a blood infection in 2001 during an interview on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast.

“They still don’t know how it happened, but I got blood poisoning,” the actor shared, according to Yahoo! “I got a streptococcal type-G infection in my blood. And all I knew is, we were filming, like, the last show before Christmas and I felt like I was going to die,” he added, referencing the show “Spin City”.

Ruck went on, “I just had the worst headache of my life. My whole body hurt. I didn’t know what was going on. I had a fever. I had chills. I was a mess.”

He recalled how he felt “delirious” trying to make his way home that day.

“I just felt like hell, so I just laid down in the lobby,” he said. “And people were walking over me, just like, ‘Oh, drunk.’”

He then stumbled to his apartment building, where his wife greeted him.

“I just collapsed and she called 911,” he said. “The next thing I know, I hear — that was like three days before Christmas — the next thing I know, people are going, ‘5, 4, 3, 2, 1, Happy New Year!’

“I was out for, like, nine days. I had lost 35 pounds,” Ruck continued. “My kidneys had stopped working. I got this ferocious infection in my bloodstream.”

Ruck shared, “To this day they don’t know how I got it. But, anyway, I got this horrible infection in my bloodstream, shut down my kidneys, shot little pieces of c**p up into my brain.

“So, for two days, they were like, ‘He’s not going to make it’ and then, after two days, I was hanging in there and they were like, ‘OK, it looks like he’s going to pull through, but he’s not going to be right upstairs.’ And then I started to regain some clarity and I wasn’t any dumber than I was before when I got sick.”