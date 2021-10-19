A former “Survivor” contestant was taken to hospital last week after being attacked by a woman at her pilates studio early Thursday morning.

According to People, “Survivor: Fiji” star Michelle Yi had arrived shortly before 6 a.m. at the studio where she teaches when a dishevelled woman approached the front door.

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Contestants Erika Casupanan, Shan Smith On Representing Canada And Much More

“She was yelling all sorts of things like, ‘You stole my identity’ and ‘You’re a prostitute,'” Yi recalled. “Santa Monica has a homeless problem, and I’ve dealt with this type of thing before. So I told her, ‘Ma’am, you can’t be here. You need to leave.'”

Suddenly, the woman lunged at Yi with a knife and baton.

“She stabbed me in the left bicep,” the 37-year-old said. “And then she hit me on the right hand with the baton. My Apple Watch shattered.”

Yi was hit over the head with the baton.

“My face split open,” she said. “Blood was everywhere.”

Lieutenant Rudy Flores, a spokesperson for the Santa Monica Police Department, told People, “When we arrived, the suspect was still on the scene. The officers took her into custody and interviewed the victims and the witnesses.”

RELATED: ‘Survivor’ Season 41 Premiere Says Goodbye To One Of Jeff Probst’s Signature Lines

Yi was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries, which were minor.

“Fortunately, nothing was fractured,” she said. “I can’t say why she attacked me, of all people. But she was a white lady who attacked three people that morning. Another victim was an elderly Asian man who was walking his dog, and the third was also a person of colour. I can’t prove whether it was racially motivated or not, but she was screaming all sorts of awful things at me. The facts are what they are.”

The police spokesperson said of the unnamed assailant, “It appeared that she was mentally unstable and maybe off her medication. That probably caused her to do what she did.”

Looking back on the incident, Yi said, “It was really awful. It was dark when this happened. I hope that police will have more protections during the hours that we need them most.”

She added, “Physically, I’m on the mend. Emotionally, it’s harder, but I should be OK.”