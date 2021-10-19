Zoom calls never usually go entirely to plan, and that appeared to be no different for Queen Elizabeth II this week.

The Queen video called Dame Cindy Kiro, who is set to be sworn in as the new Governor General of New Zealand on Thursday, with her starting the clip by saying: “Ah, there you are!”

“Good evening,” the Queen then said, to which Kiro responded: “Good morning here.”

“Oh, of course, it’s ‘Good morning’ isn’t it to you?” Her Majesty continued from a room in Windsor Castle.

☀️🌙 Good evening, @GovGeneralNZ! 🇳🇿Yesterday, The Queen spoke to Dame Cindy Kiro, who will this week be sworn in as the new Governor General of New Zealand. 🎖The Queen invested Dame Cindy with the traditional Insignia of the Governor General. pic.twitter.com/q1VhI5ReYQ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 19, 2021

Kiro’s traditional Insignia of the Governor General was displayed beside her at the Government House in Wellington.

RELATED: The Queen Recalls ‘Many Happy Memories’ With Late Husband Prince Philip While Opening Scotland’s Parliament

The Queen stated that the swearing-in will be a “big day” for Kiro, with her agreeing: “It will be a big day, something you have gone through many times with many Governor Generals.”

The monarch chuckled, “Indeed I have, yes.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Recalls ‘Incredible Bond’ Between The Queen & Prince Philip: ‘The Most Adorable Couple’

Buckingham Palace confirmed Dame Cindy, who is the first indigenous woman appointed to the role of Governor General of NZ, has had a distinguished career in academic research, and in 2003 was the first woman, and Māori, to be appointed as Children’s Commissioner.

As Governor General, she will act as the Queen’s representative in New Zealand.