Mila Kunis takes a hands on approach to parenting, so to speak.

Kunis caught up with Ellen Digital for this Tuesday’s episode of “Mom Confessions”. Kunis — who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, 7, and son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, 4, with husband Ashton Kutcher — revealed one of her parenting fails.

“There was a little kid in my kid’s preschool who wasn’t very kind and pushed my daughter. My daughter came back and said, ‘such and such little kiddo pushed me.’ I instinctually said, ‘Did you push her back?’ My daughter was like, ‘No!’ I said, ‘Push her back next time. You push her back and you say, ‘No, thank you.’ And you walk away.’

“I turn around and I see Ashton’s face and he’s like, ‘NO!’ But I was like, ‘You stand up for yourself and you say, ‘No thank you!’ You don’t push them off of a ladder or off a swing or off a slide. But on the ground, even Steven, you push them back. I’d say that’s a parenting fail.”

Kunis, 38, also offered this gem of parenting advice.

“Kids are like little terrorists, don’t negotiate with them,” she expressed. “It’ll go nowhere.”