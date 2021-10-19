Michelle Young is spilling some inside secrets into her upcoming season of “The Bachelorette”.

During an interview with “Good Morning America” ahead of the premiere, the runner-up from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” reveals what fans can expect from the men joining her on the journey for love.

“I have high expectations, but that’s because I’m willing to do those things as well, and I do hand out some passing grades,” she teased. “Do I hand out some failing grades too? At time. At times I do.”

RELATED: Meet The Men Of Michelle Young’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

She continued, “My season is right off the bat, let’s talk about life. I want to know what their thoughts are of being with a biracial woman or being with a teacher or all of these different controversies and pain we are surrounded by I wanted to know how someone would handle that.”

And Young found someone who could handle it.

“I stuck to my guns and stuck to who I was in every single moment and yeah,” she revealed. “I am in love with where I am at right now.”

RELATED: Michelle Young Makes A Grand Entrance In ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Teaser

Young, a teacher back home in Minnesota, also spilled on which contestant is the most attractive, which she named Martin. Nayte got the best kisser title while Jamie was named best date. Rick was crowned with the best entrance.

Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres Oct. 19.