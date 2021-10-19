It’s time to play ball, emo style.

On Monday, actress Ashley Greene shared photos on Instagram of her reunion with “Twilight” co-star Kellan Lutz, in costume recreating the film’s iconic baseball scene.

“Blast from the past with @kellanlutz … it made my heart jump being reunited with this one,” she wrote in the caption.

The reunion was part of a video created by Matt Cutshall called “Emo’s Not Dead”, in the creator gets his mid-00s emo stylings on and ends up getting into an altercation with Lutz’s “Twilight” character Emmett on a baseball diamond.

In the original “Twilight” film, Kristen Stewart’s Bella gets to experience a game of baseball with the super-fast vampires of the Cullen family, set to the Muse song “Supermassive Black Hole”.

The scene has become a popular source of jokes and memes on social media since the film’s release.

Fans, meanwhile, were excited by Greene and Lutz’s in-character reunion.