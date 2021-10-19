“Ozark”s final season is on its way.

Netflix confirmed when the first half of season 4 would premiere with a date announcement video on Tuesday, telling fans they could expect it on Jan. 21, 2022.

The clip teased, “Today is a beginning,” as well as the voice over saying: “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices.”

The final season of the show, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as suburbanites-turned-criminals Marty and Wendy Byrde, will air in two parts, with the second expected to debut later in 2022.

During a recent discussion with Deadline, Elise Henderson of MRC — which produces “Ozark” for Netflix — shared her belief that the show just keeps getting “better and better.”

“What we want first is to make sure that we preserve that creative project. If there is something additional beyond that, of course, we’d be open to it. We have incredible executive producers on that project. They’ve really created something special, and we would obviously look into it, but nothing certainly right now,” she said.