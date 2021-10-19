Michael Kors is celebrating the release of the latest James Bond film, “No Time To Die”.

To honour Daniel Craig’s last run as the action hero, the brand launched MMK x 007, a limited-edition capsule campaign starring Bella Hadid and Cindy Bruna.

According to Michale Kors, the campaign video “conjures an air of intrigue and Bond-themed irresistibility. Shot on location at The Ocean Club, the same destination seen in the 007 film ‘Casino Royale’, we find Bella Hadid enjoying a luxury solo getaway. Of course, in the world of James Bond, nothing is ever as it seems.”

The MMK x 007 will feature 11 all-new pieces with sleek black and metallic colour palette. Handbags, luggage, swimwear and footwear are all included.

“I love the independence and the multifaceted character of each different Bond girl,” Hadid said of the new collection. “She can be ANYTHING and everything. Anywhere and nowhere. Classic, cool and independent.”

Bruna adds, “I’ve always been obsessed with James Bond, so being part of this campaign was such an incredible experience. I love the suspense and mystery that comes out of every film as well as the results of this shoot. It was such a thrill to be part of it!”

The MMK x 007 capsule will be available starting Oct. 19.

“No Time To Die” is on big screens now.