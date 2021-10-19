It’s time to get back in the game.

On Tuesday, A&E debuted a preview of the new season of “Storage Wars”, which brings back all the high-stakes action and the return of a fan-favourite.

Barry Weiss is coming back to the show, and this time he isn’t leaving anything on the ground, teaming up with an Internationally-recognized bidding coach to show he has what it takes.

In 2019, Weiss was hospitalized following a serious motorcycle accident. He had previously appeared in four seasons of “Storage Wars”, along with his own spin-off “Barry’d Treasure”.

Of course, auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson are also back to lead the team of buyers through all the storage units, with plenty of surprises in story.

Also on the show this season are buyers Brandi Passante, Darrell Sheets, Iy Alvin, Rene Nezhoda and Kenny Crossley.

The new season of “Storage Wars” premieres Nov. 2, with two Barry-centric specials airing first, on Oct. 26.