“Riverdale and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” collide in Warner Bros. TV’s “Run for Your Life” teaser.

The cast of “Riverdale” are getting equal parts steamy and spooky in a new special that boasts as much hot-and-heavy romance as it does horror. Warner Bros. released a one-minute teaser for season six of “Riverdale”.

“There’s nothing more that I want than to have your baby,” Betty (Lili Reinhart) tells Archie (KJ Apa) in an intimate scene.

The seasons six teaser ends with the arrival of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) into the Archieverse.

The “Riverdale” five episode event premieres Nov. 16.