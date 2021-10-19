Kelly Rowland and Jay-Z are very well acquainted.

A viral moment has been circulating online following Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” premiere. In the clip, a seemingly shocked Jay-Z spotted Rowland at the red carpet event and made his way over for a hug. While it may have looked to some as a long-awaited reunion, Rowland said the pair come in contact quite often.

“Some things I will never understand,” Rowland said in an Instagram Live video reposted earlier this week, per Billboard. “Like, I see my big bro all the time, but I guess you guys never see what we see? I don’t know.”

Rowland famously performed alongside Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé, as well as Michelle Williams, in the iconic trio Destiny’s Child.