Actress and People For the American Way board member Alyssa Milano attends the "No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now" rally held in front of The White House on Oct. 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Alyssa Milano was one of several protesters arrested on Tuesday while demonstrating for voting rights outside the White House in Washington, DC.

Milano announced her arrest via Twitter, writing that she “was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights.”

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

The protest was organized by People for the American Way, on which Milano is a board member; the organization was founded in the 1970s by legendary TV producer Norman Lear.

The protesters urged the U.S. Senate to end the archaic filibuster, which has allowed the Republican minority to thwart efforts to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which would provide legislation to make voting easier throughout the U.S. even as Republican-run states are enacting legislation making voting more difficult at the state level.

According to Deadline, prior to being arrested, Milano and her fellow protesters were warned by a U.S. Park Police officers they were violating a District of Columbia misdemeanor law prohibiting “crowding or obstructing streets or sidewalks.”

Now: Protesters, including @BenJealous, @Alyssa_Milano, faith leaders, and civil rights leaders, are being arrested outside the White House for calling on President Biden to lead on voting rights. No more excuses. #VotingRightsNow. pic.twitter.com/KLJfJjxvDV — People For the American Way (@peoplefor) October 19, 2021

The former “Who’s the Boss?” star is at the nation’s capitol to testify before Congress on Thursday to support passing of the Equal Rights Amendment, which was originally set to be ratified in the 1970s but has languished in Congress for decades.

🚨ANOUNCEMENT🚨 On Thurs (10/21), I will be testifying in front of Congress in support of the ERA. The lack of Constitutional protections for anyone who is not a cisgender man is a blemish on the very idea of Americanism. #RiseUp4ERA #ERANow https://t.co/iMfMQSIfLD — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

People for the American Way president Ben Jealous also shared video of his arrest on Twitter.