Willow Smith and Avril Lavigne have joined forces for their new pop-punk collab “G R O W”, and enlisted the propulsive drumming of Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

Accompanying the new single is a trippy new video in which Lavigne and Smith grow to giant-sized proportions, picking up cars and walking amidst buildings as tall as they are in the streets of Los Angeles.

“GROW” is the latest single from Smith’s latest studio album lately I feel EVERYTHING, which was released July 16.

Earlier this year, Smith discussed her experience working with Lavigne on the single.

“She’s just amazing. She knows this genre like the back of her hand,” she said of the “Sk8r Boi” singer in an interview with Alt Press.

“It was just effortless watching her come up with her verse. Just the tone of her voice and how she knows exactly the right tone that’s going to work with the song,” she added. “When I heard her verse, I was like, ‘Oh no, should I even get on this?’ Because I’m not going to sound nearly as hardcore or amazing as she sounds. But then I was like, ‘You know what? Don’t go back into that mindset. Be confident, hold your head up high and sing this damn song with this amazing woman.’ I’m so excited for it.”