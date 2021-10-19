Meghan McCain is dishing about her time on “The View” in her upcoming book Bad Republican, set to be released on Thursday, Oct. 21.

According to excerpts from the audiobook version obtained by the Daily Mail, McCain has plenty to say about some of the celebrity guests she encountered on the daytime talk show over the years.

Former FBI director James Comey, she revealed, “was so slick and rehearsed that he was a terrible guest,” characterizing MSNBC host Rachel Maddow as the “same.”

McCain also offered a brutal assessment of actor Nathan Lane. “Nathan Lane was a d**k,” she said. “It made me so mad because I loved him before I met him.”

However, not all her celebrity reviews are bad ones, and she offered special praise for Jamie Lee Curtis, Terry Crews and Tyler Perry.

“Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most wonderful angel ladies,” she said. “Terry Crews has always been an incredible guest. Tyler Perry is lovely, smart and so supportive… he has this miraculous energy about him, it’s gravitational.”

As for the worst guest ever, she singled out Jeanine Pirro of Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine”.

“She came on the show and told us we all had Trump Derangement Syndrome, and when we pushed back, she became instantly enraged,” McCain said, recalling Pirro calling her and her fellow co-hosts a rude epithet until she eventually “heard Whoopi yelling at [Pirro] to get the hell out of the building.”

That same night, Pirro appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity”, where she put a wild spin on her appearance. “Pirro went on Sean Hannity’s show that night and recalled the episode as if she’d been an innocent victim and Whoopi was insane,” McCain said. “I yelled at my TV when I saw that.”

After Pirro, a close second for worst guest was Donald Trump Jr., who “packed the audience with Trump supporters and brought his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle who I used to work with at Fox News, before she was fired for allegedly sending around penis pictures.”

The appearance, she recalled, “felt a lot like an episode of ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ or an MMA cage match.

Both the print and audiobook versions of Bad Republican will be released on Thursday, Oct. 21.