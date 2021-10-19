Prince William is sharing his thanks to the donors who contributed to creating the statue of his mother, Princess Diana, unveiled this summer in Kensington Gardens on what would have been her 60th birthday.

On Tuesday, reported Hello!, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a private reception at Kensington Palace for the private donors who funded the statue.

The reception had initially been planned to coincide with the statue’s unveiling in July, but was instead attended only by close family members of the late Princess of Wales, including William, brother Harry, their uncle Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes.

According to Hello!, “it is believed that the guest list, which numbered around 100, included Diana’s close friends, former staff and relatives.”

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

While Harry and wife Meghan Markle were not on hand for Tuesday’s ceremony, Harry has reportedly been contacting donors to offer his personal thanks.

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” William and Harry said in a joint statement at the time of the unveiling.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” the brothers added.