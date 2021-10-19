John King shared a big revelation with viewers during his CNN broadcast on Tuesday.

While discussing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on “Inside Politics”, the CNN anchor told viewers that he had been diagnosed with MS.

“I’m going to share a secret I have never spoken before. I am immunocompromised,” King said.

“I have multiple sclerosis. So I am grateful you are all vaccinated. I am grateful my employer says all of these amazing people who work on the floor, who came in here in the last 18 months when we are doing this, are vaccinated now that we have vaccines. I worry about bringing it home to my 10-year-old son who can’t get a vaccine,” he continued.

“I don’t like the government telling me what to do,” King added. “I don’t like my boss telling me what to do. In this case, it’s important.”

In a subsequent interview with Boston Public Radio (as reported byTooFab), King admitted that he hadn’t planned to go public on the broadcast.

“It is a secret I have kept for a long time except for a very few people very close to me in my life,” he explained.

“MS sucks, forgive my language. Every day you are dealing with it in some ways. But there are people who are dealing with it in more profound ways than I am,” he added.

According to King, he decided to open up about his own health issues in order to counter the anti-vaccine disinformation that’s causing confusion and hesitation and is sadly costing lives.

“It just pissed me off, and it came out… When you have this misinformation about vaccines in a way that threatens people — 727,000 Americans have died of COVID. They are all American treasures, just like General Powell was. If we can do anything to protect them, we should do it, even if we have to set aside a personal preference or personal principle,” he explained. “You don’t have to agree about mandates, but don’t lie about science.”