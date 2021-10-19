Click to share this via email

Among the stars of the 1996 horror hit “Scream” were Drew Barrymore and David Arquette, and they’re revisiting their roles (kind of) on TikTok.

On Monday, Barrymore shared a video on the social media app in which she seemingly answers a phone call from Ghostface, reminiscent of her iconic “Scream” scene.

After he admonishes her for picking up a landline phone (“Oh Drew, it’s not the ’90s anymore”), he reveals he’s not on the phone, but on her TikTok.

Thinking fast, Barrymore counters by telling the killer that she’s dating a football player, “and he’s really big, and he’s going to make a TikTok to kick your TikTok’s a**.”

Ghostface, however, wasn’t falling for the ruse. “I saw your interview with Vanessa Hudgens, I know you’re not dating right now,” he told Barrymore, adding, “Quick Q: Do you know if David Arquette is on TikTok?”

“You know,” she replied, “I think he actually is.”

Ghostface then tracked down Arquette, who shone a flashlight in his face for a spooky light effect, asking, “Hey TikTok, do you like scary movies?”

That was when Ghostface made his appearance. “Who do you think you are?” he asked Arquette, declaring. “I ask the questions around here… I hope you like scary movies. You’re in one.”

@tiktok looking for some screams? tell all your #scarystories using the new Ghostface text to speech voice @davidarquette ♬ original sound – TikTok

“Scream 5” is scheduled to be released on Jan. 14, 2022.