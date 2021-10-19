Cardi B has apparently been binging the new season of “You”, which just debuted Friday on Netflix.
On Saturday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to retweet a video featuring “You” stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti at a fan event in the Philippines.
In the clip, Badgley praises Cardi B for her social media acumen. Admitting he’s not the greatest at social media, Badgley discussed how he admires people who use it like a “tool” to the point that it becomes “second nature” and seemingly effortless.
“Cardi B is a great example of that,” he says. “She has an authentic relationship [with social media]. “It’s like this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antics’ and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to [social media] and that’s why people like her so much.”
Cardi saw his statement, and reacted with more than a hint of excitement.
“OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous,” she wrote in the caption.
OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i
Badgley responded with shock.
