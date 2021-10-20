Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you’re yet to watch the season 18 “Bachelorette” premiere.

Season 18 of “The Bachelorette” may have only premiered Monday, but one guy has already ruined his chances of finding love.

The new episode saw Bachelorette Michelle Young explain how she was “looking for somebody who is genuine and passionate, completely authentic,” Just Jared reported.

Hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe then revealed that they’d found out something alarming about one of the contestants after going through their hotel rooms.

The pair discovered Ryan Fox’s secret stash of notes and strategies about how to act on the show. However, before they could fill Young in, Fox had approached her in an ice cream truck when she went to meet him.

“Did someone named Michelle order a double scoop of love?” he said, as Young responded: “I sure did,” later adding, “You did your homework.”

She gushed, “This man already gets brownie points. I feel like ice cream is kind of like the way to my heart.”

After Fox spoke about being a coach for the Special Olympics, Young admitted: “I really did feel a connection with him right off the bat.”

And then, in came Adams and Bristowe with the bad news.

“We found a document that one of the guys had, and it had a lot of things about how to act around you, about how not be a ‘villain’,” Adams explained.

Young then told Fox, “I was really a little bit caught off guard when Tayshia and Kaitlyn checked in on me tonight and said they stopped by your room and when they were there, they saw some notes about how to get the most screen time, how to not be the villain, searching up facts about teachers — basically acting like you’re interested in the profession.

“And so I wanted to pull you aside because I do want to hear an explanation and I want this cleared up very quickly.”

He replied, “To be perfectly honest, I’m very new to ‘The Bachelor’ and I haven’t seen much of it. So I had no idea what to expect and I wanted to get to know, who is Michelle?”

“But the notes weren’t about me. The notes were about how you should act,” Young insisted.

He claimed the notes were written by a friend’s wife, but Young told him: “I am not okay with starting a relationship on red flags.”

“Just give me one chance to make it up to you,” Fox said, to which Young responded, “You need to respect that I am going to choose to listen to my red flags and so, unfortunately, I will be walking you out.”