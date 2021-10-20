Prince William is speaking out about climate change and the future of the planet.

The royal spoke to People following the Earthshot Prize ceremony on October 17.

The five winners of the Prize were each awarded £1 million (C$1.7 million) to help support and scale their innovations that have the potential to repair the planet.

William told the magazine, “The urgency of the situation can’t be overstated. But through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful.”

“Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there,” he continued.

“By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp.”

“This is just the start,” the Duke of Cambridge, who was the guest of honour at the star-studded event alongside his wife Kate Middleton, went on.

“I’m thrilled that in 2022, the Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States, where we will continue to spread this vital message of urgency, optimism, and action.”

The Awards will take place every year from 2021 until 2030 and will reward solutions to five Earthshot goals: to protect and restore nature, revive our oceans, to clean our air, build a waste-free world, and fix our climate.