Ruby Rose had a terrible experience working on “Batwoman” and levelled even more terrible allegations against the people behind the show.

Rose took to social media in the early hours of Wednesday morning and dragged the CW and “Batwoman” executives through the mud. The actress accused execs of everything from sexual misconduct to unsafe work settings that left multiple people severely injured.

“Enough is enough,” kicked off her scathing storm of Instagram Story posts, via CBR. “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set…”

She first targeted Peter Roth, chairman and chief executive officer of Warner Bros. Television Studios, who announced his impending departure from the company in October 2020.

“Peter Roth, you are first up. You are Chapter 1,” Rose shared. “Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative.

“Either way, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for you.”

Rose, 35, also suggested Roth tried to rush her back to set after multiple injuries. She shared videos of her doctor’s visits pertaining to her neck injury, rib injury, tumour, and neck surgery.

“To everyone who said I was too stiff on ‘Batwoman’ imagine going back to work 10 days after this,” she wote.

“Or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set). That is, be the one who cost so many people their jobs.”

Rose alleged she was not the only person on set to suffer serious injuries and receive inadequate support.

“A crew member got third degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards,” she detailed. “Then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process.

“We lost two stunt doubles, I got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind.”

Perhaps the most troubling allegations is that a woman was left quadriplegic due to an injury and the network tried to shift responsibility onto the alleged victim.

“A woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so [The] CW didn’t even help her to start with because they needed to ‘investigate’ so she had to do a GoFundMe,” Rose accused. “She’s a PA, they work via phones.

“Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of COVID.”

Showrunner Caroline Dries was also targeted in the social posts.

“[Caroline Dries] has no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea,” Rose wrote. “I told her everyone was too distracted.

“Constantly checking COVID updates checking on friends and seeing ‘Riverdale’, ‘The Flash’, and ‘Supergirl’ shut down already, I felt something bad would happen and [Dries] maybe visited the set four times in a year,” she added. “UNHEARD OF.”

In closing, she said, “Please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.. NOR DID I QUIT. I DO NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me.”