Olivia Newton-John and Hoda Kotb bonded over their breast cancer diagnoses during an emotional “Today” interview.

Newton-John, 73, has been living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer — her third bout of breast cancer since she was first diagnosed in 1992. She told Kotb, 57, who mentioned she’d also been a sufferer 14 years ago, “I’m really sorry you went through that. I didn’t know that about you. So you’re well now, you’re doing good?”

“Yes, I’m doing good,” Kotb replied, clearly getting emotional. “By the way, I’m just going to pause for a second. Another wonderful thing about you is what you just did there. Thank you. Thank you for asking.”

“Oh, of course,” Newton-John said. “We’re sisters. Anyone that has gone on this journey with cancer, it’s unknown destinations and surprises and turns.”

.@hodakotb is catching up with the one and only @olivianj about the 40th anniversary of her hit single “Physical,” her new music and her breast cancer journey. pic.twitter.com/t99M3hMKzX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 20, 2021

The “Grease” star added of how she’s doing: “Right now I’m feeling pretty good. I have my days, I have my pains, but the cannabis that my husband grows for me has been such a huge part of my healing, and so I’m a really lucky person.”

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John’s Birthday Wish Is To ‘Raise A Lot Of Money’ For Cancer Wellness Therapy

Newton-John appeared on the show to chat about the 40th anniversary of her hit single “Physical”.

“How is this possible that I’m still talking about a song that I recorded 40 years ago and people still like it?” she said of the 1981 track.

The lyrics included, “There’s nothing left to talk about unless it’s horizontally” and were considered controversial and X-rated at the time.

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Takes Swipe At Any ‘Grease’ Backlash: ‘We Need To Relax A Little Bit’

The actress laughed, “Today the lyrics are like a lullaby, don’t you reckon? But in those days…

“I remember listening to it and going, ‘That’s a really great song,’ and didn’t really tune in to what it was about. And then when I recorded it, I started to panic, and I called my manager and said, ‘I think I’ve gone too far with this song. It’s just too much.’ And he said, ‘Well, it’s too late, love, it’s taken off everywhere.'”