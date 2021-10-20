Gwyenth Paltrow wants to feel good in her own skin.

The actress and Goop founder is on the new cover of People magazine, and in the issue she gets candid about searching inside herself for “real body acceptance.”

As Paltrow puts it, “Unfortunately women are always looking at ourselves with a critical eye. I’d love to get to a place where I don’t do that anymore. I want to show up for myself in a more loving way, because it’s all going south from here!

“We have all these expectations. Some women feel when they have kids that they don’t feel sexual because their body isn’t back yet. But it’s like, ‘Who said our bodies have to look a certain way?’ It’s hard as you age and change. But it’s about bringing a wider spectrum of acceptance.”

For now, though, Paltrow is finding ways to better herself.

“I am focusing more on the fundamentals of wellness, like meditation, hydration, nutrient-dense foods and not having tons of alcohol, which I had way too much of during the pandemic!” she says.

Talking about her marriage to Brad Falchuk, Paltrow says she’s “really lucky”: “I also have a little bit of the blessing of a honeymoon phase happening again in my late 40s. I’m very grateful for our chemistry. That can get you through some tough spots.”