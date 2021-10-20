Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughter Ruby are speaking about Ruby’s coming-out story in a new interview.

Ruby, 25, came out as transgender last year, with Jamie Lee telling People: “I’m a grateful student. It’s learning new terminology and words.”

The star, who shares her youngest daughter Ruby with husband Christopher Guest, goes on: “I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.”

Ruby says of coming out to her parents: “It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know.

“It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

Ruby ended up texting her mom, to which Jamie Lee recalls: “I called her immediately. Needless to say, there were some tears involved.”

Jamie Lee, who revealed Ruby was trans in an interview in July, says of learning a few things: “You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human.

“But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it.”

Jamie Lee adds when asked about the expression “a mother knows”: “I knew Ruby had had a boyfriend. I knew that Ruby had used the word bi. But gender identity and sexual orientation — those are two separate things.

“And I knew that Ruby played female avatars in video games. But when you ask, ‘Did you have an inkling that Ruby was trans?’ I would say no. But when I replayed Ruby’s life, I went, ‘Hmm, that, that, those, hmm.'”

Ruby, who works as a video editor for a gaming personality on YouTube, says of whether her family’s Hollywood legacy had any effect on her coming out and whether it added any pressure: “Yeah, no one knows anything about me, and I’ve tried my best until now to keep it that way. But I’m happy to talk about my experiences now.

“Is it helpful to come out? Yeah. Like, people will still remember me for who I was, but I haven’t changed that. They finally get to see who I’ve always been, you know, inside, but now I finally get to show it on the outside.

“But me coming out has nothing to do with my mom being famous. I’ve tried to stay out of the spotlight for many years, or at least done my best to. I’m happy to be more visible if it helps others.”