Relive the magic of Robin Williams in “Superstar: Robin Williams”.

ABC 20/20 released a trailer for its documentary on the late comedian late last week. In a followup teaser, fellow comedian Paula Poundstone describes Williams as “the Tasmanian Devil of standup comedy.”

RELATED: Robin Williams Lost Out On ‘Harry Potter’ Role Because He Wasn’t British

Robin Williams | “Comedy is a defense & also a weapon…if they laugh, they won’t hurt you.” Watch the powerful & moving new event special ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ – premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on @ABC. Stream next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/IrImN0LBuX — 20/20 (@ABC2020) October 15, 2021

“When you find that thing that you really love, there’s a bliss that goes along with it,” Williams said early in his standup career. “And there’s a bliss of knowing, ‘This is what I want to do.’ And when you find it, and know that that’s it, it is an incredibly powerful feeling.

“At some point you say, ‘This is who the hell I am. Yeah, I’m shy. And I’m also outrageous, too. That’s me. Computers is me. Running is me. Performing is me. Being in love is me.’ It’s all of this wonderful thing that you say is your whole life.”

RELATED: Ethan Hawke Thought Robin Williams ‘Hated’ Him During Filming Of ‘Dead Poets Society’

The new feature boasts interviews with Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone, Gina Hecht, and Pauly Shore, plus director Barry Levinson (“Good Morning, Vietnam”).

ABC will premiere “Superstar: Robin Williams” on Wednesday, Oct. 20, followed by its Hulu debut the next day.