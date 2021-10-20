Click to share this via email

Anya Taylor-Joy’s new movie has her putting a very slow spin on a classic.

On Wednesday, the official music video was released for the actress’s cover of “Downtown”, from the film “Last Night in Soho”.

Originally featured in the film’s trailer, the full song is a slowed down, sultry, somewhat sinister rendition of the 1964 Petula Clark hit.

Clark’s version of the song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003. It has been covered over the years by a wide range of artists, including the Osmond Brothers, Emma Bunton, Yo La Tengo, and more.

Taylor-Joy plays a wannabe lounge singer in 1960s London in the time-shifting thriller also starring Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg.

“Last Night in Soho” is out in theatres Oct. 29.