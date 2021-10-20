Ricky Gervais is speaking out about cancel culture once again.

The comedian, 60, spoke to neuroscientist Sam Harris on the “Absolutely Mental” podcast, where he said he wanted to still be around to see the young generation of today be called out by the next generation.

Gervais shared, “I wanna live long enough to see the younger generation not be woke enough for the next generation.

“It’s going to happen. Don’t they realize that, it’s like, they’re next. That’s what’s funny.

“We kicked out the old guard. We did it. There’s only so woke and liberal you can get and then you start going the other way. But it’s inevitable.”

Gervais’ latest comments come after he spoke about cancel culture in an interview with Metro.

The actor insisted it’s “not cool” to “try to get someone fired because they don’t like their opinion.”

“If it is choosing not to watch a comedian because you don’t like them, that’s everyone’s right,” he shared. “But when people are trying to get someone fired because they don’t like their opinion about something that’s nothing to do with their job, that’s what I call cancel culture and that’s not cool.

“You turning off your own TV isn’t censorship. You trying to get other people to turn off their TV, because you don’t like something they’re watching, that’s different.”

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Reveals He’s ‘In A Bad Way’ After He Hurt His Back While Tying His Shoelace

Gervais continued, “Everyone’s allowed to call you an a**ehole, everyone’s allowed to stop watching your stuff, everyone’s allowed to burn your DVDs, but you shouldn’t have to go to court for saying a joke that someone didn’t like.

“And that’s what we get dangerously close to. If you don’t agree to someone’s right to say something you don’t agree with, you don’t agree with freedom of speech.”