A brand new trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s touching semi-autobiographical drama “Belfast” has arrived online.

Starring Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Blafe, Dame Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill, “Belfast” is already being tipped as an Academy Awards frontrunner after taking home the coveted People’s Choice Award at TIFF, often seen as a precursor to Best Picture Oscar.

Set in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, the black-and-white drama centres on young Buddy (Hill) whose life is upended by The Troubles as his parents’ (Dornan and Balfe) debate a move to England. Closely bonded with his grandparents (Dench and Hinds), 10-year-old Buddy faces new challenges in the coming-of-age tale that is loosely based on writer-director Branagh’s own upbringing.

ET Canada caught up with Dornan on the red carpet at the TIFF premiere of the film, where he said working with Branagh was a “full-circle” moment as someone who was born and raised in Belfast.

“Belfast” is slated to open in theatres on November 12.