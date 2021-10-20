Stephen Colbert wants in on Nick Offerman’s “three-way bromance” with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and acclaimed author George Saunders.

During Tuesday night’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, the host invited himself on the “Parks And Rec” alum’s next hiking adventure with Tweedy and Saunders.

While chatting about Offerman’s new book, Where The Deer And The Antelope Play, Colbert asked how the trio met.

“You play into this story,” Offerman told Colbert. “For some reason, in the year 2014, I was working on my second book, called Gumption, and I profile 21 heroes. Some of them are dead like George Washington but Jeff and George are both featured in the book. So separately I met them and we fell in love… Something was in the air.”

He continued, “And then that same year the two of them were on the final episode of ‘The Colbert Report’. And then we all reported to each other that we all had met.”

But after detailing their hike through Montana’s Glacier National Park, Colbert begged to be involved and convinced Offerman to send a video message to the friends’ group chat.

“Hey George! Hey Jeff,” Colbert said in his message. “We’re here on the show… The next time you all go hiking, I’d love to go! I hike and I also chafe, so not very far, please.”

While seemingly agreeing to have Colbert tag along next time, Offerman suggested, “George, we can teach him your butter trick.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weekdays at 11:35 p.m. on Global.