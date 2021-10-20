Click to share this via email

A campaign is brewing to have Eboni K. Williams join “The View” full time.

Williams taped her final episodes as a guest co-host on the daytime talk show on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. In the aftermath of her brief run, fans are demanding more of “The Real Housewives of New York” star.

I thoroughly enjoyed Eboni on #TheView She needs to be on ALL the time! — debrajean (@debrajeanmarie) October 19, 2021

Williams impressed viewers with her take on Black women in reality television.

“Reality TV owes everything to Black women. I think it’s built on the backs of Black women,” Williams told regular host Whoopi Goldberg, per Decider. “And I think that Black women actually have so much to gain from the medium if used properly.

“I think that, for better or worse, there is nothing like the impact of reality television.”

Fans flocked to Twitter and praised Williams’ efforts on “The View”.

Eboni would be a great permanent host on The View! 👏🏽 #TheView — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) October 19, 2021

Eboni walking out like she already got the job. #theview — 🌊Jerzygirl45🌊 (@jerzygirl45) October 19, 2021