A campaign is brewing to have Eboni K. Williams join “The View” full time.
Williams taped her final episodes as a guest co-host on the daytime talk show on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. In the aftermath of her brief run, fans are demanding more of “The Real Housewives of New York” star.
RELATED: Meghan McCain Discusses Best & Worst Guests On ‘The View’
I thoroughly enjoyed Eboni on #TheView She needs to be on ALL the time!
— debrajean (@debrajeanmarie) October 19, 2021
Williams impressed viewers with her take on Black women in reality television.
“Reality TV owes everything to Black women. I think it’s built on the backs of Black women,” Williams told regular host Whoopi Goldberg, per Decider. “And I think that Black women actually have so much to gain from the medium if used properly.
RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Recalls PTSD From Time On ‘The View’
“I think that, for better or worse, there is nothing like the impact of reality television.”
Fans flocked to Twitter and praised Williams’ efforts on “The View”.
Eboni would be a great permanent host on The View! 👏🏽 #TheView
— The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) October 19, 2021
Eboni walking out like she already got the job. #theview
— 🌊Jerzygirl45🌊 (@jerzygirl45) October 19, 2021
@EboniKWilliams is a really good fit on #TheView Garcelle is doing #rhobh and The Real. Eboni could totally do both RHONY and The View.
— Nae-Nae Perez (@FLnaenae) October 19, 2021
Eboni is doing great on the view! 💯 #TheView #RHONY @EboniKWilliams @TheView @BravoWWHL @BravoTV
— Alex Rafael (@IamAlexRafael) October 19, 2021
@EboniKWilliams you were absolutely fabulous today on #TheView . You really got these haters pressed. Smart, beautiful, intelligent. Keep it up.#RHONY #ebonikwilliams https://t.co/tzFSm93MQR
— Tie ✊🏾🐝✊🏾🐝 (@Tyecolt) October 19, 2021