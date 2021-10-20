Jessica Simpson is back in the gym.

The star, who is mom to Maxwell Drew, 9, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 2, shared a snap of herself in her workout gear on a treadmill on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption that it was her “first day back at it” and that she was “already hurtin’ and feelin’ real dramatic about being sore.”

Simpson’s post included, “I have been craving this, but procrastinating. One workout and I am determined to not let myself down.”

She also said she’d be eating a brownie afterward “to give myself some points.”

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Is Back In Control Of Her Billion-Dollar Empire

Simpson has been open about her health journey over the years, telling Hoda Kotb on “Today” back in April that she’d “tossed that scale out.”

“I have no idea how much I weigh. I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size.”

Though she’s been open about weight loss in the past, Simpson is determined to focus on her health rather than a number.

“I’ve really tried my hardest to not let that define me,” she added at the time.