Debra Messing wants to set the record straight.

On Wednesday, the “Will & Grace” alum was on “Tamron Hall” and was asked about a recent tweet in which she appeared to throw shade at Kim Kardashian’s recent hosting gig on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” Messing had tweeted.

But talking about that reaction now, the actress tried to clarify her stance and offered an apology.

“Well, I was not intending to troll her and if anybody took it that way, I apologize,” she said. “That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, she is a cultural icon. I am someone who grew up with ‘SNL’. I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula. And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?’ And she didn’t have anything coming out. Actually her TV show had just wrapped. So I was just confused.”

Messing continued, “You know I have been living under a rock. I don’t have my finger on the pulse of pop culture. So I was like, ‘Okay. Has she been doing something on the side that I’m not aware of because I’ve been so focused on activism?’ And clearly, it was interpreted differently. I watched her and I thought she was amazing, and I was rooting for her. If you know me, and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women. I support women. So you know, I hope that people understand that was never my intention.”

