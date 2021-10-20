“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan’s latest battle is taking place in a hospital bed.

Duggan, 67, underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday, according to his wife, Debra, at the time. A photo of the WWE Hall of Famer was posted online alongside a brief explanation of his condition.

Back where we don't want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra pic.twitter.com/U7DmqIgE3U — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) October 20, 2021

Duggan was previously hospitalized in September 2019 for a “severe infection,” according to his wife. He started an IndieGoGo campaign in November 2013 to raise money to repair his torn rotator cuff. The campaign closed one month later, exceeding its $6,500 with a grand total of $10,396. The couple share two daughters: Celia and Rebecca.

The inaugural WWE Royal Rumble winner and former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion — a title he defeated Steve Austin to claim — was a fan-favourite act. He was famous for carrying a 2×4 piece of wood, giving a thumbs up and shouting, “Hooooooo!”